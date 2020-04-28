WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

WDFC stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day moving average is $186.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

