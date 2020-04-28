Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $110.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHKP. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

CHKP opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

