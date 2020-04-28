WesBanco’s (WSBC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on WesBanco from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. WesBanco has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,657 shares of company stock valued at $147,980. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

