WESCO International (WCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.10-5.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WCC opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

