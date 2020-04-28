Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.