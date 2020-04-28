Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

WLKP stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $570.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Woelfel acquired 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $47,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao acquired 15,974 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $186,576.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,123.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,550 shares of company stock worth $747,041 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.