WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of WidePoint from $1.00 to $0.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $0.40 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

