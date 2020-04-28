Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Earns Strong Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their strong sell rating on shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WF. ValuEngine cut shares of Woori Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

