Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 120.49%. The firm had revenue of $80.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

