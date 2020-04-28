World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Guggenheim currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WWE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $87.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.