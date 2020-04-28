WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

