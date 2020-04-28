Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Yeti alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yeti from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Yeti from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.55.

YETI stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 20,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock valued at $396,549,460. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 70.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 18.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 79.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yeti (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.