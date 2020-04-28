York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

York Water stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.28. York Water has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, analysts predict that York Water will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in York Water by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

