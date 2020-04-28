YPF (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YPF. Raymond James cut shares of YPF from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of YPF from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. YPF has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that YPF will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of YPF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

