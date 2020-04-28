Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on YJ. BidaskClub raised Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yunji presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Yunji has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $804.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

