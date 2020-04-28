Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

YJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Yunji alerts:

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Yunji has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yunji by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.