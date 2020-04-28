Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.68. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.