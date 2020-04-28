Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TGP opened at $11.54 on Friday. Teekay Lng Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $899.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is a positive change from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 84,860 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

