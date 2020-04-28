Zacks Investment Research Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market cap of $452.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

