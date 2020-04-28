Zacks Investment Research Lowers Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HURN. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,391,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

