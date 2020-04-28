Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial Reit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $12.15 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 91,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.