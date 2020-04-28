Zacks Investment Research Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

