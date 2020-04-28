Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Get Sartorius alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $275.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.41. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of $164.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.71.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $403.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.05 million. Sartorius had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Research analysts predict that Sartorius will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sartorius (SARTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.