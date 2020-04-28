Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

