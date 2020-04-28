Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NYSE:THO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.18. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $7,426,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.