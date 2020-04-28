Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

VNDA opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.43. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

