Zacks Investment Research Lowers Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VFF. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $3.53 on Friday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $187.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

