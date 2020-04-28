Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 171.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Westpac Banking by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

