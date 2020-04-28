Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

YIN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YIN opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.87.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yintech Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Yintech Investment’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yintech Investment stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

