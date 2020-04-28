Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

WSG opened at $2.16 on Friday. Wanda Sports Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wanda Sports Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

