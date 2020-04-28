Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on XAN. Raymond James lowered shares of Exantas Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of Exantas Capital stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 223.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Exantas Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

In other news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

