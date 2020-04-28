Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SFST. ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $28.90 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $199.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $43,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,302 shares of company stock valued at $92,836. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.