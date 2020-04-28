Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

TACT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded TransAct Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.87.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 363,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 162,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 287,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

