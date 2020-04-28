Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.5-$976.3, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.14 million.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.50 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $220.93 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

