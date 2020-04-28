ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ZIX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ZIX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $299.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 33.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 877,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ZIX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

