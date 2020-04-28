Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZYNE. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $97.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.54.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

