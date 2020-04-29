-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Apache posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apache by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Apache by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Apache by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

