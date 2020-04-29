1,300 Shares in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $6,445,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $370.03 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.43.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

