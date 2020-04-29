1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years.

Get 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIV opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.