3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 3.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.0% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 50.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 85.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $192.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

