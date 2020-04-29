3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of MMM opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $192.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

