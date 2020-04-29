3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

MMM opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average is $160.91. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 200.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in 3M by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

