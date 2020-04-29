3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $163.00 at Deutsche Bank

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

MMM stock opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

