4,718 Shares in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Rob L. Jones purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell purchased 11,029,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 191,561,890 shares of company stock worth $2,107,209,689.

Shares of SHLX opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

