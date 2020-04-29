6,636 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 889,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 348,946 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Mcevoy purchased 22,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $93,216.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,992.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

