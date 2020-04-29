A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

BAG stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. A.G. Barr has a 12 month low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The firm has a market cap of $550.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 480.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 547.33.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). Equities analysts predict that A.G. Barr will post 3214.0001059 EPS for the current year.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

