ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

