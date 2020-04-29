Accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 189 ($2.49) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 82.51 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.25.

In related news, insider Steve Brown purchased 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £772,200 ($1,015,785.32).

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

