ACM Research (ACMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACMR stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ACM Research from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

