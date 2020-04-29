Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Down 11.3% in April

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 17,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 71.9% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5,194.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 353,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $40,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

